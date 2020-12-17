Advertisement

8 nuns die of COVID-19 in last week at Wisconsin convent

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ELM GROVE, Wis. (AP) — Eight nuns living at a suburban Milwaukee convent have died of COVID-19 in the last week, according to the School Sisters of Notre Dame Central Pacific Province.

A statement from the congregation says there are other confirmed cases of the coronavirus among the 88 sisters living at the Notre Dame of Elm Grove. The deaths of the eight nuns occurred since Dec. 9.

“All CDC guidelines are being followed regarding the care of sisters affected by COVID-19 and to avoid the spread of the virus, including wearing masks, social distancing and handwashing,” the statement said.

The outbreak comes months after six nuns at Our Lady of Angels Convent in Greenfield died of the coronavirus in less than a month.

The School Sisters of Notre Dame established the Notre Dame of Elm Grove in 1859 to provide an orphanage for children in the area, which later became a home for elderly and ill sisters, according to its website.

