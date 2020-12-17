Advertisement

2020 NewsChannel 7 Football Offensive All-Stars

By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A high school football season unlike any other is in the books. The 2020 NewsChannel 7 Football All-Stars will be known as more than just all-stars on the field. They will be known as a group that tackled a year nobody could have seen coming.

Our quarterback is Iola-Scandinavia’s Parker Prahl. The junior exploded for 1,283 yards rushing, 27 total touchdowns with 21 of those coming on the ground. Prahl helped the offense roll with nearly 11 yards per rushing attempt.

On to the running backs, Edgar’s Kyle Brewster is a touchdown gobbler. Brewster had 29 touchdowns. Deemed the fastest player in Edgar football history, he rushed for 1,063 yards on 94 attempts.

Pacelli’s Brycen Cashin didn’t just carry the rock, he carried the Cardinals. The junior tallied 147 carries for 1,417 yards and 18 touchdowns. Cashin racked up a mind-boggling 202 yards per game.

Remember our quarterback? Well, his running mate was pretty insane as well. Brye Hardel of Iola-Scandinavia barreled through opponents for 1,247 yards and 20 touchdowns in nine games. The senior racked up nearly 139 yards a game.

Finally, let’s meet Mosinee’s dynamic duo at wide receiver. First is Cyle Kowalski. The c in his name stands for corralling. 47 receptions for 859 yards and 10 touchdowns. The now two-time all-star was named unanimous Great Northern all-conference.

Drayton Lehman was electric. If you blinked, you missed him putting defenders on skates. 102 receptions for 1,269 yards and 15 touchdowns plus a kick-return touchdown. The senior was named unanimous first-team All-Great Northern.

We’ll unveil the offensive line and kicker tonight on NewsChannel 7 at 10.

