Advertisement

Wisconsin could receive Moderna vaccine as early as next week

(AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 7:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — State health officials say Wisconsin could receive 100,000 doses of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine as early as next week. That’s twice what the state received in its initial shipment from Pfizer.

While frontline health care workers started receiving doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week, another priority group is people in long-term care facilities.

The state Department of Health Services has activated a federal partnership with pharmacy chains that would distribute vaccines to long-term care facilities.

Pharmacy chains CVS and Walgreens will administer vaccines to nursing home residents and workers. State officials hope this could be done by the end of January, Wisconsin Public Radio reported.

Once pharmacy chains get the vaccine from the federal government, they will set up inoculation timetables for each facility in Wisconsin.

Nursing homes are going over details with the Department of Health Services on when and how this will happen. Consent of long-term care residents or their representatives will be needed before any vaccinations are given, possibly as early as Dec. 28.

Health officials say there are approximately 28,000 nursing home residents and at least that many staff in Wisconsin.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to green-light the Moderna vaccine, possibly this week.

The Moderna vaccine is easier to handle than the one from Pfizer because it does not need to be kept in the deep freeze at minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 70 Celsius).

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jocelyn Van Duyn
AMBER Alert canceled: Missing 10-year-old girl from Walworth found safe
Waves crash ashore along the Bay of Green Bay
Water levels declining on Lake Michigan
Proposal for Shopko building redevelopment
City to hear proposal for new development at former Wausau Shopko site
A Town of Plover man is sentenced to 32 months in prison and 32 months of extended supervision...
Plover man sentenced for stalking, capturing intimate videos of neighbors
Adam Roth
Wisconsin man who stabbed 4 family members ordered committed

Latest News

Running cars left to warm up make it easy for someone to steal valuables and the car itself.
Wausau PD warns of ‘warm-up car thieves’
Officers Warn Of Warm-Up Theft
Officers Warn Of Warm-Up Theft
City approves temporary living
City approves temporary living
Restaurants and bars in Weston are getting an early Christmas present.
Village of Weston gives bars and restaurants half off beer and liquor licenses