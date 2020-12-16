WIPPS receives $200K grant for flu vaccine outreach to Hmong and Hispanic communities

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Institute for Public Policy and Service has received a $200,000 grant from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. The funds will be used to better inform Hmong and Hispanic residents in central Wisconsin about the importance of flu vaccinations and help them access the vaccines for themselves and their families.

“This grant will help us expand the network of community health workers who have been doing outreach to the Hmong and Hispanic communities since May,” stated Dr. Corina Norrbom, WIPPS Fellow and team lead for the program. These community liaisons, who can speak Hmong and Spanish, are viewed as trusted messengers because of their history with and connection to the community. They help support the work of health care providers who are often not fully aware of minority issues and may lack effective communication networks with underserved populations.

According to a news release, WIPPS launched the COVID-19 Hmong and Hispanic Communication Network last spring to strengthen communication channels between public health, health systems, resource agencies and these minority communities. The program began with the recruitment of community coordinators and the training of a network of eight community health workers.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has shown the urgent need for an informed public to minimize the spread of disease and associated negative health, educational and economic impacts,” Dr. Norrbom stated. “Immigrant communities are especially vulnerable. We are grateful to DHS for providing this funding to get more people vaccinated, protecting families against flu and conserving health resources for the ongoing pandemic.”

