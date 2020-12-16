Wausau Postal Office keeps up with high package volume

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The week before Christmas is always the busiest week of the year for the post office, but this year it’s even busier because of the pandemic.

The folks at the Wausau Post Office said they’re seeing more packages coming through their office now than ever before.

With more people staying home because of the pandemic, there are more people ordering online and that means postal workers are working overtime.

Wausau letter carrier Amanda Brown starts her mail route at 9 a.m. each day and doesn’t stop until 5 p.m. or 6 p.m.

“It’s definitely heavier than past years that I’ve been here at least,” Brown said. “We kind of joke about it at work that we haven’t had a break since the pandemic started so we’ve kind of had this Christmas volume throughout the last couple of months.”

Between the always-busy holiday season and the unpredictable pandemic, letter carriers like Brown are coming into work with package volume like they’ve never seen before and keeping busy day in and day out.

“You just got to make the most of it,” Brown said. “I mean it is kind of daunting seeing this big cage full of parcels and a pipe and another cage, but you just kind of have to laugh about it in a way. You know it has to go out either way, so just make the most of it.”

As the amount letters and flat mail has dropped from year to year, the pandemic has increased online ordering, resulting in a 25-35% increase of package volume compared to 2019 at the Wausau Post Office.

“It’s been challenging to get everything out every day, but we have a very dedicated group of employees [and] I can’t say enough about them. We get everything that comes in our office, we get it home every day,” Wausau Postmaster Scott Mayer said.

The biggest challenge carriers face is not enough space in their trucks to take on more parcels and Mayer expects high package volume to continue through the pandemic.

“I still expect it to be at an elevated level until this pandemic is complete, but just like everybody else, we would much rather have the pandemic be over and get back to business as usual,” Mayer said.

With the high volume of packages, Mayer said Tuesday, Dec. 15 is the last day to order a package and expect it by Christmas for first class mail and Dec. 19 is the last day for express mail.

Mayer said it’s best to send your mail sooner rather than later.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.