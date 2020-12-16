Advertisement

Wausau Plan Commission approves homeless initiative

By Brennen Scarborough
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Plan Commission has given the final go ahead for the property at 620 McClellan Street in Wausau to be used for institutional residential use. The Commission unanimously passed a plan for the property to be used to help get homeless people in Wausau a place to stay.

The owner of the property, Richard Holster, says after a long relationship with the Wausau Police Department, he was approached by Wausau Police Department and North Central Health Care about the project.

“Assistant Chief Matt Barnes and Michael Loy met me over there, walked through the house and they felt it would work for what they were looking for,” Holster said.

Holster owns a few properties on McClellan, and he says he appreciates being in position to help.

“It feels good to at least be a part of something that’s trying to improve the general condition in the area,” Holster added.

Holster has been a member of the Wausau community for years. He says local agencies creating this program shows how much they care.

“People are caring. Right down the line they go above and beyond and they’re very caring, they’re trying to solve problems rather than simply enforce laws,” Holster explained.

The project is still in the early stages and could see adjustments. But Richard and the Plan Commission see promise in the project.

“Hopefully it works, if it doesn’t work we’ll try something else but hopefully it works,” Holster said.

