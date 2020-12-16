Wausau PD warns of ‘warm-up car thieves’

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

With the colder weather finally here, many are starting their cars to warm them up before work, but the Wausau Police Department is warning against it.

This year, Wausau PD officers have already dealt with a few stolen cars that were left unattended. Two cars were stolen within four hours just a few months ago. Running cars left to warm up makes it easy for someone to steal valuables and the car itself.

While Haou Lee with the Wausau PD said public places are the worst place to leave your car running, even your driveway can pose a risk.

“It only takes a matter of seconds before something bad happens,” Lee said

For safe alternatives, Lee recommends investing in a remote start.

“Remote car starters. That’s probably the safest way. That way there’s no key inside the ignition. So anybody who is prone to look at a car that’s running and try to hop in and drive off. That’s probably not going to happen,” Lee said.

Other options include staying in the car while it warms up, or using a second set of keys to lock it, although newer cars today don’t give you that option.

Overall the PD recommends keeping an eye on your car at all times, and bundle up.

