WATCH: Skidding truck nearly hits EMS crew on slippery Pennsylvania road

By Ed Payne
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
PITTSBURGH (Gray News) – Two Collier Township EMS crewmembers were almost hit by a truck during Wednesday’s snowstorm.

The team was on the scene of a minor accident when the vehicle came around a corner too fast and began to slide, a video on the organization’s Facebook page shows.

“This is a reminder to please SLOW DOWN and use CAUTION not only in this weather, but ALL the time,” the post said. “Two of our members were almost struck during this incident, please be careful.”

The video shows the people scatter as a white pickup skids out of its lane and slams head-on into the EMS vehicle.

The forecast calls for up to 9 inches of snow in the Pittsburgh area.

