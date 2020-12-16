Walgreens chief medical officer explains company’s plan for COVID-19 vaccine rollout

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -With FDA authorization granted for emergency use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, and Moderna on the way, many people are hopeful.

The first doses of a COVID-19 vaccination are being administered this week in Wisconsin.

Locally, Walgreens stores are playing a part in making sure healthcare workers, along with staff and residents of long-term facilities are protected.

“We don’t start from scratch here and we already have much of the infrastructure in place, we have infrastructure that includes the processes and the protocols that we need to distribute and administer the vaccine,” says Dr. Kevin Ban, Walgreens chief medical officer.

Dr. Ban says for the last 15 years the company has been working on a vaccine program.

“Over the course of the last five years, to give you a concrete example, we’ve conducted over 150,000 flu clinics across the country and they’re very similar to the COVID clinics we’ll do next week in the long-term care facilities,” Dr. Ban says.

Walgreens will start holding clinics next week; that includes making sure patients receive a second dose which is necessary for ensured efficacy.

“Both of these are a first shot and a second shot as you mentioned so what we’ll do is we’ll make sure that people get something as simple as a card when they get vaccinated to remind them they need a second shot, and then we will follow-up with them with a text, an email even a phone call,” Dr. Ban says.

When it comes to getting vaccinated—the few people we talked with outside of a Walgreens store, are ready to roll up a sleeve.

“I’ll be first in line,” Lois Schnorr says.

“Yes, absolutely,” Tim and Kathy say in harmony.

“I’ll definitely get it once it’s available, it seems like everything’s been vetted through the proper processes,” Eric Jauch, Eau Claire resident says.

Walgreens expects to have vaccines ready for the general public early next year and Dr. Ban says that because the federal government has purchased these vaccines, anyone eligible in compliance with CDC guidelines can receive both rounds of the vaccine, free of charge.

