Vintage Aaron Rodgers: Man in old photo looks like Packers QB

By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 6:14 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An old portrait posted on eBay featured a man with a striking resemblance to Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers.

The photo of the unidentified mustached man sold for $202.50.

The seller, who is located in Iowa, listed the photo as “Antique Victorian Photograph Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Look alike with Wife.”

The eBay description says the photo is from “late 1800′s early 1900′s.” The seller auctions off vintage items.

CLICK HERE for the original listing.

