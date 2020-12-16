Village of Weston gives bars and restaurants half off beer and liquor licenses

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Restaurants and bars in Weston are getting an early Christmas present. The village is giving them half off the annual cost of their beer and liquor licenses, putting an extra $50 to 300 in local bars and restaurants’ pockets.

The Village of Weston says, it may be a small gesture but they hope businesses feel supported in Weston.

“Our village board felt it was the right thing to do, to lessen that sting to some degree, if there was more we could do, we’d certainly like to,” said Keith Donner, village of Weston administrator.

The Palms Supper Club owner was surprised Tuesday when a check from the village of Weston arrived giving half of their beer and liquor license fees back. They couldn’t talk to Newschannel 7 on camera but said it was a great initiative by the village.

“With the situation with COVID in the state, there was some consideration given to reduction in the annual fees for those licenses,” Donner said.

The checks may just be arriving but the decision to offer the half refund was made in may when there was even more uncertainty.

“With the order for small businesses to have to close their doors overnight… it was like flipping off the light and not knowing or having customers come to your place of business,” he said.

The bars and restaurants that paid after May were given half off as they paid instead of the check in the mail.

