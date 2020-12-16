Advertisement

Tine & Cellar to again serve free lunch on Christmas day

Tine & Cellar, Weston, Wis.
Tine & Cellar, Weston, Wis.(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - For the second year, Tine & Cellar will be offering a free Christmas lunch for anyone who might be spending the holiday alone, or simply in need of meal.

The meal is on Christmas day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Staff volunteer to work the day. Gratuity is optional-- all tips will be donated to charity.

Reservations are not required but are recommended. Call 715-841-0080.

