Tine & Cellar to again serve free lunch on Christmas day

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - For the second year, Tine & Cellar will be offering a free Christmas lunch for anyone who might be spending the holiday alone, or simply in need of meal.

The meal is on Christmas day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Staff volunteer to work the day. Gratuity is optional-- all tips will be donated to charity.

Reservations are not required but are recommended. Call 715-841-0080.

