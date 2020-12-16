Advertisement

The Big Bold Book of Mountain Dew Recipes: inspired by fans and a perfect stocking stuffer this holiday season

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Celebrate this holiday season with Mountain Dew thanks to The Big Bold Book of MTN DEW Recipes! Not only is the cookbook the perfect stocking stuffer but it also has the perfect holiday recipes to boldly ring in the season. Thanks to culinary creators, Mountain Dew has found its way into chicken, turkey, steak, pancakes and pie recipes and so much more.

History of Mountain Dew:

Originally a nickname for Moonshine, Mountain Dew was born in Knoxville, Tennessee, 80 years ago. Two brothers created the drink as a mixer for their whiskey to make it taste better shortly after moving to the state where their previous favorite mixer was not available. The name Mountain Dew was put on the beverage as a joke by the brothers as they said it tasted like moonshine when mixed with liquor. The brothers never intended for commercial success for their beverage, but in 1951 a soda bottler asked about rights for the soft drink and by 1951 Mountain Dew was ready for store shelves.

In honor of Mountain Dew’s 80th anniversary, Food Network and Cooking Channel chef Skyler Bouchard was a guest on NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Wednesday. She highlighted just a few of the recipes you’ll find in side the book, that are perfect this time of year. They include:

  • Brown sugar and MTN DEW Code Red Ham
  • MTN DEW Cranberry Pomegranate Fruitcake
  • MTN DEW Pancakes
  • MTN DEW Moscow Mule

Skyler also shared what makes the flavor of Mountain Dew a versatile ingredient for so many unique dishes

You can order a copy of the book for $30 when you visit store.mountaindew.com/products/the-big-bold-book-of-mtn-dew-recipes

