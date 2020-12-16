Prep Highlights 12/15
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Today we see action at both Wausau schools. East hosted the SPASH Panthers, while West hosted Northland Pines.
Here are some scores from our viewing area:
Boys Basketball:
Stockbridge 81, Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 54
Marathon 21, Auburndale 20
Prentice 47, Rib Lake 41
Almond-Bancroft 57, Northland Lutheran 13
SPASH 79, Wausau East 43
Edgar 60, Assumption 20
Merrill 78, Lakeland 62
Colby 75, Own-Withee 74
Columbus Catholic 55, Loyal 49
Wausau West 58, Northland Pines 42
Girls Basketball:
Rosholt 64, Manawa 43
Auburndale 64. Columbus Catholic 20
Pittsville 41, Tigerton 22
Northland Lutheran 46, Almond-Bancroft 31
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 60, Abbotsford 40
Wausau West 54, Marshfield 45
Iola-Scandanavia 57, Tri-County 15
Lakeland 73, Tomahawk 22
Boys Hockey:
Mosinee 2, Antigo 1
Northland Pines 7, Medford 1
