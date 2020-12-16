Prep Highlights 12/15

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Today we see action at both Wausau schools. East hosted the SPASH Panthers, while West hosted Northland Pines.

Here are some scores from our viewing area:

Boys Basketball:

Stockbridge 81, Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 54

Marathon 21, Auburndale 20

Prentice 47, Rib Lake 41

Almond-Bancroft 57, Northland Lutheran 13

SPASH 79, Wausau East 43

Edgar 60, Assumption 20

Merrill 78, Lakeland 62

Colby 75, Own-Withee 74

Columbus Catholic 55, Loyal 49

Wausau West 58, Northland Pines 42

Girls Basketball:

Rosholt 64, Manawa 43

Auburndale 64. Columbus Catholic 20

Pittsville 41, Tigerton 22

Northland Lutheran 46, Almond-Bancroft 31

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 60, Abbotsford 40

Wausau West 54, Marshfield 45

Iola-Scandanavia 57, Tri-County 15

Lakeland 73, Tomahawk 22

Boys Hockey:

Mosinee 2, Antigo 1

Northland Pines 7, Medford 1

