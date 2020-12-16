Pet Project: Meet Jingle

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Jingle is one of 3 siblings surrendered to the Humane Society of Marathon County when they were around 8-weeks old. They are all available for adoption.

Two males and a female are available, they are friendly and cuddly rabbits, who get along well with other children and each other. For more information on Jingle or the other bunnies, visit www.catsndogs.org or calls 715-845-2810 to schedule an appointment to see them.

