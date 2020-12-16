Peoples State Bank to acquire Sunset Bank & Savings of Waukesha

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The parent group of Peoples State Bank will extend its footprint in southern Wisconsin following the acquisition of Sunset Bank & Savings. Following the completion of the merger, Sunset customers will see a conversion to the Peoples brand in June 2021.

Peoples State Bank is headquartered in Wausau. It has nine locations in Marathon, Oneida, Vilas, and Milwaukee counties, as well as a commercial loan production office in Stevens Point.

“We’re excited to grow our community banking efforts in southeastern Wisconsin, and feel this merger is a perfect complement to our newly opened bank location in West Allis,” stated Scott Cattanach, Peoples State Bank president & CEO.

Sunset Bank & Savings is a community bank headquartered in Waukesha. It was founded in 1999.

