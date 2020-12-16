Northcentral Technical College Announces Online Partnership With Purdue University Global

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Northcentral Technical College (NTC) announced a partnership with Purdue University Global (Purdue Global) that gives NTC graduates the opportunity to earn a four-year degree without leaving home.Learners can earn a Bachelor of Science in Professional Studies degree 100% online, which will emphasize their associate degree earned at NTC.

The bachelor’s degree in professional studies program is a customizable way for leaners to build a degree that meets their career goals.

“Purdue Global is delighted to partner with Northcentral to offer their graduates a time and money savings transfer program,” said Keith Smith, Vice President & Dean of Health Sciences at Purdue University Global. “Northcentral grads may be able to transfer up to as much as 88 semester credits toward the Bachelor of Science in Professional Studies, potentially completing their program in under a year.”

To learn more about this partnership, visit:

www.ntc.edu/academics-training/transfer-guides/purdue-university-global/bs-professional-studies

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.