Marshfield Clinic Health System begins COVID-19 vaccinations for frontline health care workers

Marshfield Clinic Health System received its first shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 16.
Marshfield Clinic Health System received its first shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 16.(WSAW)
By Stella Porter
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield Clinic Health System received its first shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday and began giving vaccinations to frontline health care workers.

Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield is an initial distribution site to serve northcentral Wisconsin. As the hub, allocated vaccines will be sent in the coming days to other health care systems, public health departments and long-term care facilities based on confirmation from the State of Wisconsin, according to a news release.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has been a historically challenging time for the communities we serve and for people all around the world,” stated Dr. Susan Turney, Marshfield Clinic Health System CEO. “While we know it will take time to distribute this vaccine across the country, having even a limited amount in hand creates an unmistakable feeling of hope that we could end this pandemic in the coming months. Our Health System is proud to be an initial distribution hub of the vaccine for northcentral Wisconsin.”

