‘Gesture from the heart’: Wausau mom honors son’s passion for reading

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A Wausau family is honoring their son’s passion for reading and literature by giving gift certificates to a local book store.

Wednesday, Judi Pecha purchase 11 $10-gift certificates at Janke Book Store to be given as the staff saw fit.

A beautiful gift of love... Mom gave away a “pay-it-forward” stack of gift certificates in memory of her son. Tyler... Posted by Janke Book Store on Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Her son, Tyler Pecha died unexpectedly on Nov. 26. Judi tells NewsChannel 7 Tyler was passionate about reading, loved books and wanted people to have the ability to get books. She said each year their family honors the life of the children in their family that have passed. This year, due to Tyler’s recent passing the family decided to purchase gift certificates from the book store.

Janke Book Store co-owner, Jane Janke Johnson called the gesture a ‘gift from the heart’.

She said they have a special plan for how the gift certificates will be distributed.

