First Alert Weather: Some PM sunshine and warmer temps

Plenty of AM cloud cover breaks for some afternoon sunshine
WSAW
WSAW
By Austin Kopnitsky
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 4:08 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - We are starting the morning out with warmer temps than yesterday. We saw temperatures below 0 at times yesterday, but we have since made a nice recovery.

Temps this morning are starting in the mid to upper teens and low 20s. We are around 10 degrees above average for many communities. The cloud cover overnight helped to trap the afternoon warmth that we saw yesterday. Temps barely fell overnight, and this afternoon we will continue to warm back up. Afternoon highs looks to reach the upper 20s and low 30s.

Some sunshine looks to break free this afternoon after a rather cloudy morning. Tomorrow, we will nearly repeat this process with AM cloud cover and a chance for some PM sunshine.

The snow chance for Friday night into early Saturday morning still looks to remain on the weaker side of things. The latest models are only producing a few tenths of an inch to an inch or so. We still have a few more chances to see light snowfall after Friday night however, so the chance to see a white Christmas is still alive.

