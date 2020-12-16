Advertisement

Extradition delayed for Wisconsin man charged in kidnap plot

Brian Higgins mugshot
Brian Higgins mugshot(Columbia Co. Jail)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTAGE, Wis. (AP) - A judge has ruled a Wisconsin man accused in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer should be extradited to Michigan, but he will be given a chance to appeal first.

Brian Higgins was allegedly part of a crew conducting surveillance of the governor’s vacation home for the kidnapping plot.

He’s charged with material support of an act of terrorism.

A Columbia County judge rejected the defense argument that the Michigan extradition order should not be granted, arguing that Whitmer has a conflict of interest because she’s the victim.

Higgins is jailed in Columbia County, Wisconsin, until the appeal is decided.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jocelyn Van Duyn
AMBER Alert canceled: Missing 10-year-old girl from Walworth found safe
Waves crash ashore along the Bay of Green Bay
Water levels declining on Lake Michigan
Proposal for Shopko building redevelopment
City to hear proposal for new development at former Wausau Shopko site
A Town of Plover man is sentenced to 32 months in prison and 32 months of extended supervision...
Plover man sentenced for stalking, capturing intimate videos of neighbors
Associated Press graphic
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: Almost half of results were positive Tuesday

Latest News

Associated Press graphic
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: Testing down, death rate up
File
Wisconsin COVID-19 vaccinations near 200, with more in store
Jingle is one of 3 siblings surrendered to the Humane Society of Marathon County after being...
Pet Project: Meet Jingle
Peoples State Bank logo
Peoples State Bank to acquire Sunset Bank & Savings of Waukesha