Advertisement

Edgar football’S Jerry Sinz wins AP coach of the year, two players on all-state team

The Edgar wildcats had two players receive all-state honors, while head coach Jerry Sinz was...
The Edgar wildcats had two players receive all-state honors, while head coach Jerry Sinz was named coach of the year.(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 10:01 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) - Edgar’s Jerry Sinz has been named the AP coach of the year, while linebacker Austin Dahlke and running back Kyle Brewster were named 1st-team and 2nd-team all-state, respectively.

The vote was done by state prep reporters, which gave some of the most recognition to the Wildcats.

“I was pretty excited to hear it. I know it’s a pretty good award to get so, obviously when I heard the news I was pretty excited to hear it,” Dahlke said.

“I was pretty excited. Not just for myself, but Austin and Sinz,” Brewster added.

Brye Hardel of Iola-Scandanavia received all-purpose 1st team all-state honors. Brycen Cashin of Pacelli and Michael Karlen of Stanley-Boyd made the 2nd-team all state.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jocelyn Van Duyn
AMBER Alert canceled: Missing 10-year-old girl from Walworth found safe
Mosinee man facing charges after discovery of 2 lbs. of meth, $7,000
Waves crash ashore along the Bay of Green Bay
Water levels declining on Lake Michigan
Scene photo of Portage County truck crash
Teens accused of stealing, crashing Whiting Wastewater truck
Wisconsin's 2020 Presidential Electors Meeting
Gov. Evers: Wisconsin’s Electoral College votes unanimously for President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris

Latest News

Podcast Logo
Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 13: COVID-19 and Winter Sports Part 2
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after he scored against the Orlando...
Giannis Antetokouonmpo signs super-max extension to remain with the Bucks
12-14 Prep Highlights
Prep Highlights 12/14
12-14 Prep Highlights
12-14 Prep Highlights