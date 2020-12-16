Edgar football’S Jerry Sinz wins AP coach of the year, two players on all-state team

EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) - Edgar’s Jerry Sinz has been named the AP coach of the year, while linebacker Austin Dahlke and running back Kyle Brewster were named 1st-team and 2nd-team all-state, respectively.

The vote was done by state prep reporters, which gave some of the most recognition to the Wildcats.

“I was pretty excited to hear it. I know it’s a pretty good award to get so, obviously when I heard the news I was pretty excited to hear it,” Dahlke said.

“I was pretty excited. Not just for myself, but Austin and Sinz,” Brewster added.

Brye Hardel of Iola-Scandanavia received all-purpose 1st team all-state honors. Brycen Cashin of Pacelli and Michael Karlen of Stanley-Boyd made the 2nd-team all state.

