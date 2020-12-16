Coronavirus in Wisconsin: Testing down, death rate up

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Fewer cases and more deaths from the coronavirus continue pushing the state’s COVID-19 death rate back up.

The state Department of Health Services says 2,402 people tested positive for the coronavirus, the novel virus that causes COVID-19. That’s a positivity rate of 26% of the 9,251 tests completed. New cases were identified in all 72 counties. It’s the third straight day Wisconsin received fewer than 10,000 test results. Wisconsin has identified fewer than 3,000 new cases three of the last four days.

The state added 74 more people to the death toll, which is now 4,196. There were deaths in 29 counties: Brown (2), Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Columbia (3), Dane (20), Dodge (5), Door, Douglas (2), Eau Claire, Green Lake, Jefferson, Kenosha, Manitowoc, Marathon, Milwaukee (15), Outagamie (2), Ozaukee, Portage, Racine, Sauk, Sawyer, Sheboygan, Vernon, Walworth, Washington (2), Waukesha (3), Winnebago and Wood.

The death rate is 0.94% of all known cases after leveling off at 0.93% for six days. It had reached a low of 0.84% but began a slow rise in mid-November.

Wisconsin is averaging 3,248 new coronavirus cases and 44 COVID-19 deaths per day over the last 7 days. Both of these metrics are down from Tuesday’s rolling average, which was down from Monday.

County case and death numbers are listed later in this article.

The DHS reports 444,798 people have tested positive for the coronavirus and two-and-a-quarter-million (2,266,641) tested negative since February 5. Nearly half of the state’s population has been tested at least once.

With the lower numbers of confirmed cases, the number of active cases continues to fall, as well. There are now 41,426 cases diagnosed in the past 30 days that haven’t been medically cleared, which is 9.3% of all known cases -- down from 10% Tuesday. The number of recovered cases is nearing 400,000 (399,073), which is 89.7% of known cases. The DHS acknowledges some of these patients who fall under the broad “recovered” category may still have lingering effects from their infection, such as “brain fog” or loss of taste or smell.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The DHS reported another 146 COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals in the past 24-hour period. An average 134 people have been hospitalized every day over the past 7 days. That moving average has been declining for the last 11 days.

The number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals Tuesday was 1,461, with 331 in intensive care units, according to the latest data from the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA). We’ll get updated numbers later Wednesday afternoon.

The eight-county Fox Valley region currently has 86 COVID-19 patients (four fewer than Monday), with 15 in ICU (four more than Monday). The seven-county Northeast region has 107 patients (1 more than Monday), with 26 in ICU (one less than Monday).

The alternate care facility at the state fairgrounds was treating 5 patients Tuesday, one less than Monday. Through last Friday -- the latest total available -- the facility had treated 156 people since opening on October 14. The field hospital was opened to reduce the caseload at hospitals by accepting COVID-19 patients who wear nearing discharge but still needed care.

HOSPITAL READINESS

The WHA reports 15% of intensive care beds and 16.3% of all hospital beds in the state’s 134 hospitals are open.

The Fox Valley region’s 13 hospitals have 19 ICU beds (18.3%) and 114 (13.4%) of all beds open among them. The Northeast region’s 10 hospitals have 36 ICU beds (17.4%) and 203 of all beds (21.2%) open.

These beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19, and whether a bed can be filled depends on whether the hospital has the necessary medical and support staff.

The need for personal protective equipment (PPE) remains unchanged from Monday: 18 hospitals report less than a 7-day supply of gowns, 13 have a short supply of paper medical masks, 11 are short on goggles, and 9 are low on N95 masks.

WEDNESDAY COUNTY CASE NUMBERS (Counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold)

Wisconsin*

Adams – 1,212 cases (+6) (10 deaths)

Ashland – 906 cases (+13) (13 deaths)

Barron – 4,085 cases (+35) (50 deaths)

Bayfield - 847 cases (+4) (16 deaths)

Brown – 24,701 cases (+154) (155 deaths) (+2)

Buffalo – 917 cases (+6) (6 deaths)

Burnett – 925 cases (+5) (16 deaths) (+1)

Calumet – 4,433 cases (+17) (30 deaths)

Chippewa – 5,504 cases (+28) (63 deaths) (+1)

Clark – 2,548 cases (+24) (45 deaths) (+1)

Columbia – 3,912 cases (+20) (23 deaths) (+3)

Crawford – 1,479 cases (+8) (11 deaths)

Dane – 30,853 cases (+171) (136 deaths) (+20)

Dodge – 9,784 cases (+60) (95 deaths) (+5)

Door - 1,817 cases (+26) (13 deaths) (+1)

Douglas – 2,711 cases (+14) (16 deaths) (+2)

Dunn – 3,212 cases (+30) (20 deaths)

Eau Claire – 8,600 cases (+63) (66 deaths) (+1)

Florence - 382 cases (+2) (12 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 9,697 cases (+23) (59 deaths)

Forest - 788 cases (+5) (20 deaths)

Grant – 3,885 cases (+21) (73 deaths)

Green – 2,042 cases (+19) (7 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,302 cases (+2) (10 deaths) (+1)

Iowa - 1,514 cases (+11) (5 deaths)

Iron - 401 cases (+1) (10 deaths)

Jackson - 2,096 cases (+14) (6 deaths)

Jefferson – 6,103 cases (+24) (48 deaths) (+1)

Juneau - 2,218 cases (+9) (8 deaths)

Kenosha – 11,199 cases (+51) (184 deaths) (+1)

Kewaunee - 1,888 cases (+23) (22 deaths)

La Crosse – 9,297 cases (+77) (46 deaths)

Lafayette - 1,163 cases (+6) (4 deaths)

Langlade - 1,695 cases (+8) (29 deaths)

Lincoln – 2,227 cases (+12) (36 deaths)

Manitowoc – 5,602 cases (+30) (48 deaths) (+1)

Marathon – 11,076 cases (+53) (143 deaths) (+1)

Marinette - 3,344 cases (+10) (38 deaths)

Marquette – 1,108 cases (+4) (15 deaths)

Menominee - 666 cases (+12) (9 deaths)

Milwaukee – 78,656 (+389) (834 deaths) (+15)

Monroe – 3,113 cases (+29) (20 deaths)

Oconto – 3,539 cases (+16) (35 deaths)

Oneida - 2,631 cases (+7) (46 deaths)

Outagamie – 15,106 cases (+36) (145 deaths) (+2)

Ozaukee - 5,713 cases (+40) (45 deaths) (+1)

Pepin – 588 cases (+9) (4 deaths)

Pierce – 2,658 cases (+17) (23 deaths)

Polk – 2,739 cases (+26) (21 deaths)

Portage – 5,175 cases (+20) (44 deaths) (+1)

Price – 870 cases (+9) (4 deaths)

Racine – 16,092 cases (+71) (226 deaths) (+1)

Richland - 985 cases (+4) (13 deaths)

Rock – 11,002 cases (+43) (104 deaths)

Rusk - 1,029 cases (+7) (11 deaths)

Sauk – 4,070 cases (+19) (23 deaths) (+1)

Sawyer - 1,077 cases (+7) (9 deaths) (+1)

Shawano – 3,938 cases (+10) (53 deaths)

Sheboygan – 10,478 cases (+72) (83 deaths) (+1)

St. Croix – 5,014 cases (+36) (22 deaths)

Taylor - 1,489 cases (+14) (13 deaths)

Trempealeau – 2,775 cases (+29) (24 deaths)

Vernon – 1,357 cases (+12) (20 deaths) (+1)

Vilas - 1,463 cases (+17) (19 deaths)

Walworth – 7,027 cases (+42) (72 deaths) (+1)

Washburn – 919 cases (+12) (8 deaths)

Washington – 10,599 cases (+102) (89 deaths) (+2)

Waukesha – 31,337 cases (+137) (292 deaths) (+3)

Waupaca – 3,919 cases (+4) (93 deaths)

Waushara – 1,846 cases (+7) (13 deaths)

Winnebago – 14,352 cases (+24) (139 deaths) (+1)

Wood – 5,103 cases (+34) (33 deaths) (+1)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula **

Alger - 177 cases (1 death)

Baraga - 452 cases (28 deaths)

Chippewa - 470 cases (+2) (8 deaths)

Delta – 2,418 cases (+22) (54 deaths) (+1)

Dickinson - 1,891 cases (+4) (52 deaths)

Gogebic - 694 cases (+10) (12 deaths)

Houghton – 1,514 cases (+13) (17 deaths)

Iron – 738 cases (+4) (32 deaths)

Keweenaw – 68 cases (+1) (1 death)

Luce – 125 cases (+3)

Mackinac - 247 cases (1 death)

Marquette - 2,992 cases (+19) (47 deaths)

Menominee - 1,343 cases (+7) (23 deaths) (+1)

Ontonagon – 272 cases (14 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 188 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

The DHS reports deaths attributed to COVID-19 or in which COVID-19 contributed to their death. Most of the people severely affected by the coronavirus have underlying illnesses or conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease or obesity, which raises a person’s risk of dying from COVID-19. They would’ve lived longer if not for their infection. The state may revise case and death numbers after further review, such as the victim’s residence, duplicated records, or a correction in lab results. Details can be found on the DHS website and Frequently Asked Questions.

**The state of Michigan does not update numbers on Sundays. Monday’s numbers include updates since Saturday’s reporting deadline.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.