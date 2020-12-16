Advertisement

Committee recommends Village of Weston replace Municipal Center

Snow emergency is declared in the village of Weston (WSAW photo 1/17/20)
Snow emergency is declared in the village of Weston (WSAW photo 1/17/20)(WSAW)
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Next week the Village of Weston Board of Trustees will consider a recommendation to replace the current municipal building at 5500 Schofield Avenue.

The Ad Hoc Building Committee began meeting in October of this year to review proposals to reconstruct the Municipal Center. The committee also is recommending the Board of Trustees bid the project in early 2021.

The original municipal center was built in 1956 and has undergone additions over the years. However, the committee said “it has outlived its useful life and is impacting the efficiencies of service delivery to the public.”

Should the Board of Trustees accept the recommendation at its meeting on Monday, December 21, the new Municipal Center could be built at the northeast corner of Camp Phillips Road and Ross Avenue, the former site of G&B Produce.

Village officials are expected to give a brief media presentation about the project and answer questions on Thursday morning.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jocelyn Van Duyn
AMBER Alert canceled: Missing 10-year-old girl from Walworth found safe
Waves crash ashore along the Bay of Green Bay
Water levels declining on Lake Michigan
Proposal for Shopko building redevelopment
City to hear proposal for new development at former Wausau Shopko site
A Town of Plover man is sentenced to 32 months in prison and 32 months of extended supervision...
Plover man sentenced for stalking, capturing intimate videos of neighbors
Associated Press graphic
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: Almost half of results were positive Tuesday

Latest News

Local schools and businesses look at ways to ramp up building security
American Legion provides signs to honor fallen veterans at Wausau funeral homes
American Legion provides signs to honor fallen veterans at Wausau funeral homes
Wausau students take red letter challenge, donate items to families in need
Wausau students take red letter challenge, donate items to families in need
Doctors say obesity problem in America making pandemic worse
Doctors say obesity problem in America making pandemic worse
Bucks accepting virtual national anthem auditions