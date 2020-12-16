Committee recommends Village of Weston replace Municipal Center

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Next week the Village of Weston Board of Trustees will consider a recommendation to replace the current municipal building at 5500 Schofield Avenue.

The Ad Hoc Building Committee began meeting in October of this year to review proposals to reconstruct the Municipal Center. The committee also is recommending the Board of Trustees bid the project in early 2021.

The original municipal center was built in 1956 and has undergone additions over the years. However, the committee said “it has outlived its useful life and is impacting the efficiencies of service delivery to the public.”

Should the Board of Trustees accept the recommendation at its meeting on Monday, December 21, the new Municipal Center could be built at the northeast corner of Camp Phillips Road and Ross Avenue, the former site of G&B Produce.

Village officials are expected to give a brief media presentation about the project and answer questions on Thursday morning.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.