Advertisement

Baiting, feeding bans ordered after positive CWD test in Washington Co., near Ozaukee Co.

This is the first wild-deer detection in Washington County.
Photo Credit: Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources
Photo Credit: Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (WNDU)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRENTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A case of chronic wasting disease was confirmed by wildlife officials Tuesday in Trenton, enacting baiting in feeding bans for two counties.

The Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources explained that a wild deer tested positive for CWD in northeastern Washington County which is also within 10 miles of Ozaukee County.

The DNR will enact a two-year ban on baiting and feeding in Ozaukee County, because it is within 10 miles of the positive test, and renew a three-year baiting and feeding ban in Washington County, both effect Jan. 5, 2021. Baiting and feeding was already banned in Washington County due to a prior CWD detection.

The deer was an adult buck that was harvest during the 2020 archery season and was tested as part of the department’s disease testing efforts, the DNR noted

This is the first wild-deer detection in Washington County, according to a news release.

The DNR added that they will continue surveillance in the location near this positive detection.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jocelyn Van Duyn
AMBER Alert canceled: Missing 10-year-old girl from Walworth found safe
Mosinee man facing charges after discovery of 2 lbs. of meth, $7,000
Waves crash ashore along the Bay of Green Bay
Water levels declining on Lake Michigan
Scene photo of Portage County truck crash
Teens accused of stealing, crashing Whiting Wastewater truck
Wisconsin's 2020 Presidential Electors Meeting
Gov. Evers: Wisconsin’s Electoral College votes unanimously for President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris

Latest News

Restaurants and bars in Weston are getting an early Christmas present.
Village of Weston gives bars and restaurants half off beer and liquor licenses
U.S. Postal Service's busiest week of the year even busier this year
U.S. Postal Service's busiest week of the year even busier this year
D.C. Everest Band grateful to be able to practice together despite not performing concerts
D.C. Everest Band grateful to be able to practice together despite not performing concerts
Village of Weston refunds half of liquor license fees to restaurants, bars
Village of Weston refunds half of liquor license fees to restaurants, bars