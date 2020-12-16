Advertisement

115th Fighter Wing resumes normal flying mission after fatal F-16 crash

Capt. Durwood "Hawk" Jones, 37,
Capt. Durwood "Hawk" Jones, 37,(Wisconsin Air National Guard)
By Juliana Tornabene and Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 115th Fighter Wing resumed their normal flying mission on Tuesday after pausing in response to the pilot killed when his F-16 crashed in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan last week.

A spokesperson for the 115th Fighting Wing did not specify Wednesday if the resumption would be limited while the Air National Guard investigates what lead Capt. Durwood “Hawk” Jones’ crash.

Cmdr. Bart Van Roo described the investigation on Friday, Dec. 11 as a three-phase process that will look into pre-flight activities, maintenance, aircraft integrity, pilot briefings, and training.

Van Roo noted the first phase was already under way and it usually takes about a week to assemble the comprehensive investigation team and get them on-site. The second phase is expected to take about 30 days and offer an initial explanation for what happened. The final stages could take up to a year, he added.

Jones’ F-16 went down around 8 p.m. during a training mission in a remote area of the Hiawatha National Forest, in the northeastern corner of Delta County, near Steuben in Schoolcraft County.

The 37-year-old guardmember was from Albuquerque, New Mexico and was based at Truax Field. He leaves behind his wife and two children.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jocelyn Van Duyn
AMBER Alert canceled: Missing 10-year-old girl from Walworth found safe
Waves crash ashore along the Bay of Green Bay
Water levels declining on Lake Michigan
Proposal for Shopko building redevelopment
City to hear proposal for new development at former Wausau Shopko site
A Town of Plover man is sentenced to 32 months in prison and 32 months of extended supervision...
Plover man sentenced for stalking, capturing intimate videos of neighbors
Associated Press graphic
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: Almost half of results were positive Tuesday

Latest News

Local schools and businesses look at ways to ramp up building security
American Legion provides signs to honor fallen veterans at Wausau funeral homes
American Legion provides signs to honor fallen veterans at Wausau funeral homes
Wausau students take red letter challenge, donate items to families in need
Wausau students take red letter challenge, donate items to families in need
Doctors say obesity problem in America making pandemic worse
Doctors say obesity problem in America making pandemic worse
Bucks accepting virtual national anthem auditions