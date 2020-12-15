Wisconsin receives nearly 10,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine in first allotment

(WSAW) - Nearly 10,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine were delivered to two of eight hubs in Wisconsin. The rest of the nearly 50,000 doses will be delivered to the rest of the hubs over the next two days.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has not released the hub sites that are storing the vaccine under the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s recommendation for security purposes, though some sites have announced themselves as such. The hubs have large freezers that reach ultracold temperatures of at least -81 degrees celsius that the Pfizer vaccine requires. Marshfield Clinic’s research lab in Marshfield is another one of those sites and will receive its first allotment either Tuesday or Wednesday.

U.W. Health shared it was one of the first two hubs to receive the vaccine Monday, about 4,000 doses worth. Its pharmacy manager, Aaron Webb said they hoped to get a few shots in arms Monday afternoon.

However, not all of those 4,000 vaccines are for U.W. Health staff. DHS has told each hub how many doses it can use for its eligible staff and how many go to the other vaccinations that ordered doses. The State Disaster Medical Advisory Committee is providing DHS with guidance around which vaccinators get how many doses each allotment. DHS deputy secretary, Julie Willems Van Dijk said they are expecting recommendations for Phase 1A of the distribution to come later this week.

“This first supply of vaccine we primarily used a population distribution method because it was coming before we had those recommendations and we didn’t want to wait! We needed to get it going and make sure vaccine was available,” she said.

Webb said they carefully monitor the vaccine’s temperature at every step of the distribution process.

“As we move that vaccine both within storage and shipping containers into ultracold frozen, we have to do that under a certain period of time, so less than 3-5 minutes,” he explained. “And then every time we transport the vaccine, whether it be to a new storage condition or a new facility where we’re going to be administering the vaccine, we have to monitor the temperature continuously.”

Four distribution teams that include members of Wisconsin Emergency Management, Wisconsin National Guard, and State Patrol as well as others will transport the vaccines from the hub sites to vaccinators.

New shipments of the vaccine will come to the state every week. Willems Van Dijk said they have not been publicly reporting the estimated amounts they expect to get over the rest of the month because the numbers have been constantly changing. That amount is controlled by the federal government based on population and how much Pfizer can produce.

There are roughly 400,000 health care workers in Wisconsin that could choose to get the vaccine.

The other population among health care workers in Phase 1A of distribution are people in long-term care facilities. As the vaccine was delivered Monday, DHS activated the federal program that would distribute vaccines to the people living and working in long-term care facilities, specifically skilled nursing facilities first.

However, they are going to have to wait two weeks before they can begin to vaccinate. Willems Van Dijk said the program, which works with national pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens to get the vaccines into the facilities for staff and residents all at once requires two weeks before it can get started. She said they needed to know that they had enough vaccine allocated to the state weekly to be able to support the program beyond the first shipment of vaccines.

“In the early days when some of those other states were making that decision, we did not know our allocation and did not know that it would be at a level continuing to be able to support the program through the first month of the program, so we waited until we were clear,” she stated.

They also timed it with the Moderna vaccine’s emergency use authorization review this week. If it is approved, that means additional vaccines will be allotted to the state. That vaccine is much easier for facilities to store as well because it does not require the same ultracold storage that the Pfizer vaccine requires.

Willems Van Dijk said she hopes this program will get the majority of people in skilled nursing facilities, both staff and residents, vaccinated by the end of January. After that, they will activate the second part of the program distributing the vaccines to people living and working in assisted living facilities that require less acute care. She noted they have to have enough vaccines ready to be able to give to people in those settings before activating the programs.

As for people being able to visit loved ones in these long-term care facilities, Willems Van Dijk reminded the vaccine is not an end-all solution, but another layer of tools to use to combat COVID-19. That is because there is not enough data and research about the vaccines actually preventing the spread of the virus. She said once the community spread of the virus decreases, they will be able to relax some rules, allowing a limited amount of people to visit while wearing appropriate personal protective equipment. In the meantime, she said the way to help with that is to follow COVID-19 safety precautions that reduce spread.

