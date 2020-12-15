Advertisement

Wisconsin Rapids restaurant giving serving free dinners on Christmas eve.

By Brennen Scarborough
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Grace’s Restaurant in Wisconsin Rapids is putting food on people table’s this Christmas by offering anywhere between 50-100 meals for people in need.

“We had a lot of food left over from Thanksgiving, we thought it was probably going to be the same this holiday. So we can feed a lot of families they don’t have to do a meal for the holiday,” Grace’s Restaurant co-owner Kelly Munguia said.

The restaurant got the idea from watching the news and seeing what people had to go through just to feed their families.

“We saw people going to the front of the line and being turned away, because there was no more food left,” Mungia added.

The holidays are usually a boost for Grace’s Restaurant, but this year they’ve lost 50% of their business. Even with the low year, they’re using what they have to help others.

“We know that we’re going to have that food. We’ll be able to have that food in the freezer or what not to feed even our staff or our families. Other people might not have that same opportunity,” Mungia explained.

People have the option to choose a ham or turkey dinner that comes with a dessert. The food has to be ordered in advance, and needs to be picked up on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. If there are more than 100 people interested, they will make enough meals until they run out.

“We can do contactless. Or they can come in to get the to go’s, have those peoples names. Make sure they’re getting fed for the holidays.” Mungia stated.

To place an order you can send an email on their website or call 715-451-3798.

