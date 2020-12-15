Advertisement

Wisconsin joins federal program to distribute the not-yet-approved Moderna vaccine

The program could start as soon as Dec. 28.
In this July 27, 2020, file photo, nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a...
In this July 27, 2020, file photo, nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., in Binghamton, N.Y. Moderna said Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, its COVID-19 shot provides strong protection against the coronavirus that's surging in the U.S. and around the world.(AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the first front line health care workers in Wisconsin receive Pfizer’s vaccine against the coronavirus, the state of Wisconsin is making plans to also distribute the one produced by Monderna, which is still awaiting FDA approval.

On Monday, Gov. Tony Evers announced the state would participate in the federal government’s pharmacy distribution program. The governor’s office described the program as a partnership between the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and pharmacy giants Walgreens and CVS.

“This announcement is another step forward toward ensuring our most vulnerable Wisconsinites get the vaccine quickly and safely,” Evers said.

The initiative focuses on on-site vaccination of residents and workers at long-term care facilities, beginning with skilled nursing centers. While the vaccine is still in the approval process, the Evers Administration still expects it to get underway as soon as December 28.

However, Evers reminds Wisconsin residents that the vaccine is not a silver bullet that that will bring everything back to normal on December 29. He still urges everyone to continue taking the recommended COVID-19 safety precautions.

“While hope is on the horizon, the best way Wisconsinites can help keep the folks living and working in our long-term care facilities healthy and safe is to continue to take every precaution to stop the spread by staying home, practicing physical distancing, and wearing a mask whenever out in public,” he continued.

The governor’s office added more specifics of the program would be announced in the coming days.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mosinee man facing charges after discovery of 2 lbs. of meth, $7,000
Wisconsin's 2020 Presidential Electors Meeting
Gov. Evers: Wisconsin’s Electoral College votes unanimously for President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris
Scene photo of Portage County truck crash
Teens accused of stealing, crashing Whiting Wastewater truck
One person is dead in a house fire in Medford early Saturday morning.
One dead in house fire in Medford Saturday morning
Snow showers tonight, a cold Monday and next weather maker not until next weekend.
First Alert Weather: Snow showers return, turning colder

Latest News

Isai Morocho Wisconsin High School Student Dies from COVID-19...
Health officials confirm Madison East student died of COVID-19
Wastewater Treatment Facilities are being used for early detection of COVID-19 in communities...
Monitoring wastewater for early detection of COVID-19
Wisconsin’s 10 electors are officially choosing President-Elect Joe Biden as the winner in...
Marathon County Democrats, Republicans react to Wisconsin electors’ vote
Wastewater monitoring helping to detect COVID-19 early
Wastewater monitoring helping to detect COVID-19 early
Election's impact on parties and the future of voting in Wisconsin
Election's impact on parties and the future of voting in Wisconsin