UWSP Department of Music offers peace to the community through social media

By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 9:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) -

After a hard year of isolation, the UWSP Department of Music is taking it upon themselves to share peace with their community and inspire others to create change all through the power of music.

Each day the department will be posting a short video made by staff and students showcasing what peace means to each person. They call this project the 2020 Offerings of Peace.

Poetry, video, photography, and music will accompany each video, as well as a call to action. All videos will be posted both on their Facebook page and the university website.

As the semester finishes up, the university thought now would be a good time to share the meaning of peace with others, and unite on a strong message.

“The Department of Music was looking for some kind of nice, warm way of ending a tough semester, and it felt like the right thing to try to replicate this peace campaign”, Midori Sampson, a Lecturer of Bassoon for UW-Stevens Point said.

This project follows in the footsteps of Peace Studios, 100 Offerings of a Peace initiative that took place earlier this year. That initiative founded by Maya Soetoro was in response to the isolation of the covid-19 pandemic, and the revolution for racial justice.

Sampson said the UWSP version looks to mimic the 100 offerings campaign, as well as give students and faculty to share their love of music.

“I know that for me I like kind of got removed from that feeling of loving music and having a thing that can move, and I get like stuck in the job of it, but this is supposed to kind of bring us back to the roots of why we do it,” Sampson said.

To following along with this project make sure to like their Facebook page here.

