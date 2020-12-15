Advertisement

UW-Stevens Point marker to honor indigenous burial grounds

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A memorial marker will be placed on the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point grounds on Thursday to acknowledge indigenous people buried there many years ago. UW-Stevens Point occupies the ancestral lands of the Ho-Chunk and Menominee people. According to a news release, at the start of all meetings on the Stevens Point campus, their lives are recognized.

This year, research showed the campus encompasses what was at one point a Native American camp and burial ground of the Ho-Chunk, Menominee, Ojibwe and Potawatomi. In the 1860s, scarlet fever devastated a diverse group of Native Americans who were living outside of Stevens Point after being forced out of their ancestral homelands by settlement. The deceased were buried on this site.

Stevens Point Normal School was built on the site, opening in 1894. In 1925, archaeologist Charles E. Brown recorded this indigenous village and burial ground.

The memorial marker is one of the first steps to acknowledge the Native burial grounds, said UW-Stevens Point Chancellor Bernie Patterson.  This marker will be in place while tribal historic preservation, campus and community representatives work together to create an appropriate permanent memorial to native ancestors.

A memorial marker will be installed during a ceremony at noon Thursday, Dec. 17, with representatives of the tribal nations and the university. The public is invited to watch via Zoom Thursday and to visit the marker, located south of the Dreyfus University Center, when campus reopens to the community after the pandemic subsides.

The newly formed School of Humanities and Global Studies is working with tribes, faculty and students to interpret this history and install a permanent exhibit in UW-Stevens Point’s Museum of Natural History. A tentative opening date for this exhibit is 2023.

