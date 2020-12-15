State confirms Madison teen’s Nov. 25 death was due to COVID
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is confirming a teenager has died of COVID-19.
Madison news outlets have identified the teen as Isai Morocho, 16. He died Nov. 25.
Public Health Madison & Dane County explained that Morocho’s death was reflected on their COVID-19 dashboard on Tuesday, because they do not post deaths on their dashboard until they receive a death certificate or record from a medical facility or medical examiner that shows the death was due to COVID-19.
Including Morocho’s death, 54 deaths due to COVID-19 were recorded Tuesday.
