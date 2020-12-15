State confirms Madison teen’s Nov. 25 death was due to COVID

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is confirming a teenager has died of COVID-19.

Madison news outlets have identified the teen as Isai Morocho, 16. He died Nov. 25.

Public Health Madison & Dane County explained that Morocho’s death was reflected on their COVID-19 dashboard on Tuesday, because they do not post deaths on their dashboard until they receive a death certificate or record from a medical facility or medical examiner that shows the death was due to COVID-19.

Including Morocho’s death, 54 deaths due to COVID-19 were recorded Tuesday.

Today's #COVID19_WI update and we are saddened to report the first death in our state of someone under age 20. This... Posted by Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Tuesday, December 15, 2020

