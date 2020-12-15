Advertisement

Smart winter spending tips for parents

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For many Americans, ‘tis the season for spending. And if you have children, especially young kids, it’s a tough balance between buying what they need, fulfilling their wish-lists and maintaining a budget, all while you’re juggling the other demands of the season.

If you’re a parent, whether you’re buying gifts, purchasing new winter gear or spending on activities to keep your kids entertained at home, it can all add up – especially this year when many families are trying to reign in how much they spend. In fact, nearly 4 in 10 Americans are trying to spend less this holiday season, according to a recent Bank of America survey.

Gabrielle Flowers Rader, lifestyle expert and mom of two, was on NewsChannel 7 at 4 Tuesday to share how she is making her family’s money go further this winter.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

