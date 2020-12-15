Advertisement

Sen. Johnson says election was legitimate, Biden won

Sen. Johnson appears on Mornings with Maria. Dec. 15, 2020
Sen. Johnson appears on Mornings with Maria. Dec. 15, 2020(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson has acknowledged that Democrat Joe Biden is the president-elect and the election was legitimate, and says he won’t object when Congress meets next month to tabulate the Electoral College results.

“We have all kinds of examples of fraud and we know a large percentage of the American public just simply don’t think this was a legitimate election. That’s an unsustainable state of affairs for our country. We have to have confidence in our elections, we need to restore that confidence. One of the ways to do that is with oversight hearings, point out what went wrong so things can be corrected and controls can be put in place for the next election,” Sen. Johnson explained Tuesday as he appeared on “Mornings with Maria” on FOX News.

However, Johnson told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in an interview Tuesday that he still has unanswered questions about the election and that he plans to move ahead with a Senate homeland security committee hearing on Wednesday to look into “legitimate questions” about “irregularities.”

Congress is set to meet on Jan. 6 to receive the results of the 50 states’ Electoral College votes cast on Monday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jocelyn Van Duyn
AMBER Alert canceled: Missing 10-year-old girl from Walworth found safe
Mosinee man facing charges after discovery of 2 lbs. of meth, $7,000
Waves crash ashore along the Bay of Green Bay
Water levels declining on Lake Michigan
Scene photo of Portage County truck crash
Teens accused of stealing, crashing Whiting Wastewater truck
Wisconsin's 2020 Presidential Electors Meeting
Gov. Evers: Wisconsin’s Electoral College votes unanimously for President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris

Latest News

College students face risk of contracting meningitis while away at school
College students face risk of contracting meningitis while away at school
Proposal for Shopko building redevelopment
City to hear proposal for new development at former Wausau Shopko site
Postal carriers busier than ever, working overtime to deliver holiday packages
Postal carriers busier than ever, working overtime to deliver holiday packages
Associated Press graphic
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: Almost half of results were positive Tuesday