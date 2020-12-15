Advertisement

Recovered 10-year-old Walworth girl’s father taken into custody in Indiana

jonathan van duyn
jonathan van duyn(Wisconsin Crime Alert Network)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WALWORTH, Wis. (WMTV) - The father of the recovered 10-year-old girl from Walworth was taken into custody Tuesday by law enforcement in Indiana.

Jocelyn Van Duyn was found with her biological father, 33-year-old Jonathon J. Van Duyn, around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in Hartsville, Indiana.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice reports that FBI Indianapolis Division SWAT and Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office took Jonathon into custody and he will be held in Indiana before he is extradited to McHenry County, Illinois. The Dept. of Justice noted that he is wanted there on an alleged active warrant for failure to appear.

The DOJ also noted that Jocelyn’s family is traveling to Indiana to reunite with her.

The Wis. DOJ Divison of Criminal Investigation is continuing to investigate this incident with the FBI Milwaukee Division with help from the Walworth Police Department.

They are also being assisted by multiple agencies, including the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol and United States Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Wisconsin. The FBI Indianapolis Division and the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office assisted with recovering Jocelyn.

