Preventing a wave of post-pandemic evictions

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Paying rent continues to be a difficult task for some during the pandemic. But when the pandemic is over. the backlogged rent will force the issue to persist for months after.

“When the pandemic is deemed over, the recovery is not,” said Ben Lee, the director of the community impact, financial stability, and health at the United Way of Marathon County.

A recent US Census Bureau study showed the nation on the brink of furthering a housing crisis. According to the November study, 48.7% of the people said they were close to being evicted over the next two months, and 28.9% percent of the people said that they were not confident or slightly confident that they could make the next months rent.

“A lot of people who’ve never had to ask for help before. And that’s a tough thing right. You know, you’ve never had to be on the receiving end of this” Lee said.

In Wausau, that help is coming in multiple ways, with the biggest being rent.

“We’re seeing people who are two, three, four months behind on rent. Through no fault of their own,” said Chandra Wakefield, a case manager for North Central Community Action Program.

While normally focusing heavily on poverty, throughout the pandemic, NCCAP is working to help keep tenants in their homes.

“We are helping people with rental assistance to catch up on what they’re behind. But we’re also working with landlords to generate payments and work out a plan with their landlord,” Wakefield explained.

That comes as a partnership with the United way and the community of Wausau to prevent the threat of evictions across the country from hitting the city hard.

“I hope that the assistance that we’re able to give to people, whether it’s the full amount or half of the amount, that they’re able to negotiate their payments with their landlord,” Wakefield said.

And based on how the funds have been spent, it’s clear the people are using them.

“Looking at the funding that we’ve put in the community to combat it, we do feel good that people are taking advantage of that,” Lee said.

The fight started in March, and it continues so people have a bed to sleep at night.

“This is what we’re here for. When the pandemic hit, we knew exactly what we were going to be facing,” Lee said.

North Central Community Action Program says that they haven’t turned anybody away for help, and they encourage those who may need help to seek it. You can find more information at their website here.

