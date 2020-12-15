President-elect Biden, Dr. Jill Biden to appear on The Late Show Dec. 17
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -President-elect Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden will sit for an exclusive interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Dec. 17.
This will be President-elect Biden and Dr. Biden’s first joint television appearance since winning the 2020 presidential election, as well as President-elect Biden’s sixth appearance on The Late Show.
The Late Show airs weekdays on WSAW-TV at 10:35 p.m.
