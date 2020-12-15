Advertisement

Plover man sentenced for stalking, capturing intimate videos of neighbors

A Town of Plover man is sentenced to 32 months in prison and 32 months of extended supervision...
A Town of Plover man is sentenced to 32 months in prison and 32 months of extended supervision on December 15, 2020. He was convicted to stalking and capturing videos of his neighbors inside their homes.(WSAW)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - Tuesday a Portage County judge sentenced Francis Cherney to 32 months in prison, as well as 32 months of extended supervision for seven felonies of capturing intimate representations without consent, including of one victim under the age of 18, and stalking his victims.

Cherney plead guilty on August 21, 2020 and was convicted of peeping into the windows of his neighbors and filming them on several occasions. A criminal complaint shows it happened between 2018 and 2019 to seven victims while they were undressing or using the bathroom.

In a press release the Portage County District Attorney said, Cherney “was so deliberate that he even used a step ladder to get a better view into the homes of his victims.”

According to a search warrant in the criminal complaint, investigators found 72 videos on Cherney’s laptop.

“The defendant’s deliberate actions terrorized this quiet neighborhood for years, and today he was held accountable and sent to prison where he will no longer have access to cameras, step ladders and his victims,” said Molepske. “The defendant showed no remorse for his victimization and Judge Shannon recognized that society would not be protected unless the defendant was incarcerated,” said Molepske.

Portage County Judge Robert Shannon ordered the defendant comply with the sex offender registry and complete sex offender treatment and have no contact with his victims, not to be in possession of pornography and not use the internet without his agent’s approval.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jocelyn Van Duyn
AMBER Alert canceled: Missing 10-year-old girl from Walworth found safe
Mosinee man facing charges after discovery of 2 lbs. of meth, $7,000
Waves crash ashore along the Bay of Green Bay
Water levels declining on Lake Michigan
Scene photo of Portage County truck crash
Teens accused of stealing, crashing Whiting Wastewater truck
Wisconsin's 2020 Presidential Electors Meeting
Gov. Evers: Wisconsin’s Electoral College votes unanimously for President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris

Latest News

Restaurants and bars in Weston are getting an early Christmas present.
Village of Weston gives bars and restaurants half off beer and liquor licenses
Photo Credit: Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources
Baiting, feeding bans ordered after positive CWD test in Washington Co., near Ozaukee Co.
U.S. Postal Service's busiest week of the year even busier this year
U.S. Postal Service's busiest week of the year even busier this year
D.C. Everest Band grateful to be able to practice together despite not performing concerts
D.C. Everest Band grateful to be able to practice together despite not performing concerts
Village of Weston refunds half of liquor license fees to restaurants, bars
Village of Weston refunds half of liquor license fees to restaurants, bars