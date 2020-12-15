Marathon County Democrats, Republicans react to Wisconsin electors’ vote

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin’s 10 electors are officially choosing President-Elect Joe Biden as the winner in Wisconsin.

Just minutes before the vote, the state Supreme Court ruled against President Trump’s suit challenging the election results. The court voted 4-3, with Justice Brian Hagedorn joining the three liberal justices.

Democrats and Republicans in Marathon County agree the vote should take place today.

Marathon county Republican Party spokesman and treasurer Kevin Hermening acknowledged that the electoral vote had to take place after the state Supreme Court rejected the president’s lawsuit.

“We are living in a rule of law, in a country that follows the rule of law. And so the Supreme Court has deemed that the votes that were cast in Wisconsin were sufficiently legal, and therefore the Electoral College, duly seated in Madison today, is going to vote,” Hermening said.

Marathon county Democratic Party Chair Kody Hart says he doesn’t think this vote would get attention without the president’s refusal to accept the results.

“It’s the same process. The only thing is I think we’ve had a lot of controversy around this entire process. But it’s the same process that’s been playing out for many, many elections,” Hart said.

Hermening says they still want to see the president’s legal challenges play out, while Hart says this confirms a win they recognized last month.

Hermening believes the 2020 election could change the shape of the Republican Party.

“I think if Trump created an America First party on January 22nd, that new party would sweep everything for a long time to come,” he said. “You would have your Republican holdouts, you’d have your Democrats, and then you’d have people who would be crossing the bridge.”

More locally, he anticipates Republicans at the state level will push for tighter voting identification restrictions, because he and many other Republicans raised issues with voters who claimed “indefinitely confined” status and did not have to show ID to get a ballot this November (though the state’s highest court rejected the claim that there was any fraud as a result).

“There is no excuse, none, for a voter to not be able to provide a photo ID,” Hermening said of the law that permits those who report being confined to their home to receive a ballot without ID.

After 2016, Wisconsin’s Republican majority made changes to the way a recount works. Hart says Republicans are questioning a system they put in place.

The laws pertaining to elections in the state of Wisconsin were passed and implemented by Republicans in the state legislature. So it worked out for them in 2016, and to say, ‘Well, it didn’t work out this time, we need to change things’… it’s disingenuous,” he said.

He wondered why, then, so many Republicans lost faith in the election.

“As a democrat, I am concerned that Republicans might feel that they didn’t matter for some reason. Whatever we can do to make sure everyone feels like their vote counts,” Hart said.

