Advertisement

Mailing Christmas gifts? Shipping deadlines are fast approaching

Some holiday shipping deadlines are already here, others are fast-approaching.
Some holiday shipping deadlines are already here, others are fast-approaching.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The holidays are upon us and despite the crazy upheaval of 2020, some traditions remain intact, including the rush to ship Christmas gifts in time for them to reach their destinations by Christmas.

Those deadlines are approaching fast and one of them is already here.

Tuesday is the deadline for USPS Retail Ground service for expected delivery by Dec. 25. It’s also the last day to get FedEx Home Delivery and FedEx Ground.

For USPS First Class service for mail and packages, you need to get it in by Friday. Monday is the deadline for FedEx Express Saver and three-day freight, as well as UPS Three-Day Select.

Copyright 2020 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mosinee man facing charges after discovery of 2 lbs. of meth, $7,000
Jocelyn Van Duyn
AMBER Alert canceled: Missing 10-year-old girl from Walworth found safe
Waves crash ashore along the Bay of Green Bay
Water levels declining on Lake Michigan
Scene photo of Portage County truck crash
Teens accused of stealing, crashing Whiting Wastewater truck
Wisconsin's 2020 Presidential Electors Meeting
Gov. Evers: Wisconsin’s Electoral College votes unanimously for President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris

Latest News

Washington attractions shut down amid COVID-19 pandemic.
Washington attractions shut down amid coronavirus concerns
President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del.,...
AP sources: Biden picks Buttigieg for transportation secretary
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020 file photo, President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater...
Mexico’s president sends letter congratulating Biden
Counting the homeless: 2020 census could lead to help for people in need (Source: Gray DC)
Counting the homeless: 2020 census could lead to help for people in need
FILE - Gray Television will soon launch “Bridging the Great Health Divide – Mississippi Delta...
Gray Television to use Google funding toward health coverage in Mississippi Delta, Appalachia