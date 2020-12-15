Advertisement

Looks can be deceiving, stay off of the ice

By Emily Matesic
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Temperatures are dropping and ice is forming, but looks can be deceiving. A warning on why no one should be out on the ice, just yet.

There’s snow on the ground, a nip in the air, and as tempting as it maybe for some to hit the ice, Fond du Lac Fire Rescue says it’s too early. According to Captain Joe Maramonte, “There’s never really any safe ice, but this time of year poses the biggest problem for ice just because you never know where the currents are running and then the weather has just not been that real hard, cold to make a lot of ice.”

With safety precautions in place, the department is using the county fairground pond today to train for ice rescues. There is ice on the pond, but only about an inch, making it too dangerous for civilians, but perfect for training. ”A day like today where you’re breaking through every time you’re trying to get to a person or potential victim, you’re constantly breaking through//it’s just that real idea of what it’s really like on soft ice,” says Maramonte.

The training helps to familiarize crews with not only the procedures they need to follow for a successful rescue, but also the equipment, from the rope lines and ice rescue suits to inflating the rapid deployment craft or banana boat.

“Once we get on the scene, our goal is to be out to that patient within a couple of minutes,” says Captain Maramonte. He adds, “It’s kind of a big team effort, where the people that are getting in are getting ready to go, we’re hooking them up to the ropes, they can get into the water within a couple of minutes and get out to them depending on how far they are out.”

While this training for first responders, it’s also a good reminder to people of how dangerous ice can be. “Right now there’s no real reason to be on the ice, there’s no good safe ice,” Captain Maramonte adds. “Right now there’s so much thin ice and you never know what the ice is like right now. Fishing may be great but it’s, let’s be safe about it first.”

