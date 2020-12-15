Ice rink to open soon in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The city of Marshfield worked Monday to lay the groundwork for an ice skating rink at Wenzel Family Plaza. If Mother Nature cooperates, it will be open before Christmas.

Wenzel Family Plaza Director Nicki Ryner said one of the biggest demands was to have an ice skating rink at the plaza.

“I worked really closely with Parks and Recreation Director Justin Casperson to see what we could do and now it’s here and we are so excited to bring this to the community,” stated Ryner.

Monday the rink walls were erected and crews were able to begin filling it. Hours for the rink will be 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Ryner added the committee and business partners will be working to make the area a winter-time destination. “This is something that I think we need as a community,” she said. “The plaza is all about having events, and with COVID, it hasn’t been able to happen this year. So, we would love to bring some sort of activity and joy to that area, and the downtown in general.”

Once the rink is operational, an opening celebration will be held. Information on the rink and events will be posted on the Wenzel Family Plaza Facebook page.

Wenzel Family Plaza was developed on the former Marshfield News-Herald property along West Third Street. It includes a performance stage, a fountain, tables and chairs for dining, plants/trees, and a shaded seating area. The plaza is funded by a combination of public and private funds, which includes large contributions from the Wenzel Family, the Economic Development Board, and the Marshfield Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.