Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 13: COVID-19 and Winter Sports Part 2

Podcast Logo
Podcast Logo(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 1:12 PM CST
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The Merrill girls basketball team was forced into quarantine just one week into the season due to multiple positive tests within the team.

Head Coach Adam Smith and senior guard Courtney Krueger joins Noah Manderfeld to talk about what quarantine has been like, what the season has been like under COVID-19 restrictions and how they anticipate it going moving forward.

If you have any episode ideas, feel free to email sports@wsaw.com. We’d love to hear from you.

