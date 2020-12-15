Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 13: COVID-19 and Winter Sports Part 2

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The Merrill girls basketball team was forced into quarantine just one week into the season due to multiple positive tests within the team.

Head Coach Adam Smith and senior guard Courtney Krueger joins Noah Manderfeld to talk about what quarantine has been like, what the season has been like under COVID-19 restrictions and how they anticipate it going moving forward.

