Health officials confirm Madison East student died of COVID-19

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 7:41 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Health officials confirmed Monday that the cause of death for a 16-year-old Madison East High School student was due to COVID-19.

Public Health Madison & Dane County noted that they received the official medical examiner report in the death of Isai Morocho, which confirmed the cause.

This information makes Morocho the youngest person to die from COVID-19 in the state, officials said.

PHMDC explained that Morocho’s death will be reflected on their COVID-19 dashboard on Tuesday, because they do not post deaths on their dashboard until they receive a death certificate or record from a medical facility or medical examiner that shows the death was due to COVID-19.

“We send sympathy and comfort to the family of this young person and all families who have lost loved ones during this pandemic,” said a spokesperson for the agency.

In an email to students and families, East High School’s principal said Nov. 30 that Morocho died unexpectedly during the Thanksgiving break.

Principal Brendan Kearney described Morocho as “a caring friend and family member with a ready smile and great sense of humor,” as well as an excellent student. Kearney added Morocho was an “excellent student who enjoyed theatre and had talked of becoming a chef and owning his own business.”

