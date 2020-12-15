Giannis Antetokouonmpo signs super-max extension to remain with the Bucks
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Giannis Antetokounmpo will stay with the Bucks for five more years, he said in a tweet Tuesday afternoon.
According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the deal is a super-max contract valued at $228 million over five years. It also includes an opt-out after the fourth year.
The contract comes after months of speculation with the 2020-2021 season being his last under the current contract. This will keep the star forward in Milwaukee through 2026, and guarantee him $256 million in that span.
Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.