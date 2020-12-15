Advertisement

Giannis Antetokouonmpo signs super-max extension to remain with the Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after he scored against the Orlando...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after he scored against the Orlando Magic during the second half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Giannis Antetokounmpo will stay with the Bucks for five more years, he said in a tweet Tuesday afternoon.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the deal is a super-max contract valued at $228 million over five years. It also includes an opt-out after the fourth year.

The contract comes after months of speculation with the 2020-2021 season being his last under the current contract. This will keep the star forward in Milwaukee through 2026, and guarantee him $256 million in that span.

