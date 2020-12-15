Giannis Antetokouonmpo signs super-max extension to remain with the Bucks

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Giannis Antetokounmpo will stay with the Bucks for five more years, he said in a tweet Tuesday afternoon.

This is my home, this is my city.. I’m blessed to be able to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks for the next 5 years. Let’s make these years count. The show goes on, let’s get it. 🤎🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/895tCBE9RK — Giannis Ugo Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) December 15, 2020

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the deal is a super-max contract valued at $228 million over five years. It also includes an opt-out after the fourth year.

As @Giannis_An34 tweeted, he is signing his extension with the Bucks. His agent, Alex Saratsis, tells ESPN it will be for the full five-year, $228M super max, including an opt-out after the fourth year. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 15, 2020

The contract comes after months of speculation with the 2020-2021 season being his last under the current contract. This will keep the star forward in Milwaukee through 2026, and guarantee him $256 million in that span.

