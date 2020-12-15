Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Cold morning, cloudy afternoon

Temperatures below 0 in northern communities
WSAW
WSAW(WSAW)
By Austin Kopnitsky
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 4:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - We are off to a brutally cold start this morning compared to what we have seen so far this season. We saw more cloud cover south of 29, and that is where temperatures are above 0, and even in the teens for some. Our northern communities saw the least amount of cloud cover overnight, and subsequently the coldest temps this morning.

North of 29, temperatures are starting below 0, and well below 0 for some areas. By this afternoon, we will see some recovery as temps jump back into the upper teens and low 20s.

Cloud cover will sneak back into the area early this morning and they will stick around for much of the next few days. This will help to keep up temperatures in the overnight hours tonight, and tomorrow should bounce back into the upper 20s and low 30s for most of us.

Snow chances are limited over the next week, but we may see a few flurries this afternoon and evening. We may also see a few eastern snow showers later tonight, but accumulation will be held to a few tenths of an inch at best. The next chance for snow looks to arrive Friday night into Saturday morning with a fast approaching clipper that could bring a few tenths of an inch or so as well.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mosinee man facing charges after discovery of 2 lbs. of meth, $7,000
Waves crash ashore along the Bay of Green Bay
Water levels declining on Lake Michigan
Wisconsin's 2020 Presidential Electors Meeting
Gov. Evers: Wisconsin’s Electoral College votes unanimously for President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris
Scene photo of Portage County truck crash
Teens accused of stealing, crashing Whiting Wastewater truck
Jocelyn Van Duyn
AMBER Alert issued for missing 10-year-old Walworth Co. girl

Latest News

WSAW AM Weather Update 12-15
WSAW AM Weather Update 12-15
Tuesday's Forecast
First Alert Weather: Cool start to the week
Mark Holley's Forecast
Mark Holley's Forecast
Snow showers wind down overnight. Rather cold on Monday with wind chills from 0° to 10°.
First Alert Weather: Sunday Evening Forecast