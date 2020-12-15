First Alert Weather: Cold morning, cloudy afternoon

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - We are off to a brutally cold start this morning compared to what we have seen so far this season. We saw more cloud cover south of 29, and that is where temperatures are above 0, and even in the teens for some. Our northern communities saw the least amount of cloud cover overnight, and subsequently the coldest temps this morning.

North of 29, temperatures are starting below 0, and well below 0 for some areas. By this afternoon, we will see some recovery as temps jump back into the upper teens and low 20s.

Cloud cover will sneak back into the area early this morning and they will stick around for much of the next few days. This will help to keep up temperatures in the overnight hours tonight, and tomorrow should bounce back into the upper 20s and low 30s for most of us.

Snow chances are limited over the next week, but we may see a few flurries this afternoon and evening. We may also see a few eastern snow showers later tonight, but accumulation will be held to a few tenths of an inch at best. The next chance for snow looks to arrive Friday night into Saturday morning with a fast approaching clipper that could bring a few tenths of an inch or so as well.

