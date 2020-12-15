Advertisement

FDA allows use of over-the-counter home test for COVID-19

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The first home test for COVID-19 that doesn’t require a prescription will soon be on U.S. store shelves.

U.S. officials Tuesday authorized the rapid coronavirus test which can be done entirely at home. The announcement by the Food and Drug Administration represents another important — though incremental — step in U.S. efforts to expand testing options.

The agency’s action allows the test to be sold in places like drugstores “where a patient can buy it, swab their nose, run the test and find out their results in as little as 20 minutes,” said FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn, in a statement.

Regulators granted emergency use for a similar test last month, but that one requires a doctor’s prescription.

Initial supplies of the over-the-counter test will be limited. Australian manufacturer Ellume said it expects to produce 3 million tests next month before ramping up production over the first half of 2021.

A company spokesperson said the test will be priced around $30 and be available at pharmacies and online. The test connects to a digital app to help users interpret the results.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mosinee man facing charges after discovery of 2 lbs. of meth, $7,000
Jocelyn Van Duyn
AMBER Alert canceled: Missing 10-year-old girl from Walworth found safe
Waves crash ashore along the Bay of Green Bay
Water levels declining on Lake Michigan
Scene photo of Portage County truck crash
Teens accused of stealing, crashing Whiting Wastewater truck
Wisconsin's 2020 Presidential Electors Meeting
Gov. Evers: Wisconsin’s Electoral College votes unanimously for President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris

Latest News

In this June 2, 2019, file photo, a fresh monarch butterfly rests on a Swedish Ivy plant soon...
Feds to delay seeking legal protection for monarch butterfly
Report: UW System schools are falling behind their peers
President-elect Biden, Dr. Jill Biden to appear on The Late Show Dec. 17
A Texas mother said she wasn't allowed by her autistic son's side during a haircut.
‘Her behavior was inexcusable’: Supercuts apologizes after manager refuses mom at autistic son’s haircut