Evergreen squabble continues at Wisconsin Capitol

Two Republican state lawmakers have put up an artificial Christmas tree in the rotunda of the...
Two Republican state lawmakers have put up an artificial Christmas tree in the rotunda of the state Capitol for a second time.(Wisconsin State Representative Paul Tittl Facebook)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Two Republican state lawmakers have put up an artificial Christmas tree in the rotunda of the state Capitol for a second time, hours after the first one was removed because they did not have a permit to display it.

Reps. Paul Tittl and Shae Sortwell broadcast their installing and decorating of the tree live on Facebook on Tuesday.

They are calling it a peaceful protest allowed under the First Amendment.

They defended putting up the tree in a building that’s closed to the public and in defiance of Gov. Tony Evers’ administration. The building is closed and there is no state tree this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Below is the video of Representative Shae Sortwell and I putting up another Christmas Tree in the Capitol in the rotunda! Thank you to everyone who has sent in their ornaments!

Posted by Wisconsin State Representative Paul Tittl on Tuesday, December 15, 2020

