City to hear proposal for new development at former Wausau Shopko site

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Wausau Plan Commission will hear proposals to redevelop the site of the former Wausau Shopko at its meeting Tuesday night.

The proposal from Bill Scholfield of Scholfield Group shows the majority of the Shopko building will be converted into storage. However, a portion of the building 27,000-square feet would be retail space. The property’s large parking lot could include a 12,000-square foot store and a smaller professional building.

The Shopko store closed in June 2019.

Proposal for Shopko building redevelopment
Proposal for Shopko building redevelopment(WSAW)

