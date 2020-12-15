Advertisement

AAA expects 34 million fewer Americans to travel this holiday season

It’s a 30% drop
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – AAA Travel is projecting a nearly 30% drop in holiday travel this year.

It’s expecting at least 34 million fewer U.S. residents will travel between Dec. 23 and Jan. 3, compared to a year ago.

“While Thanksgiving is traditionally spent gathering with friends and family, the year-end holidays are when Americans often venture out for longer, more elaborate vacations,” said AAA Travel Senior Vice President Paula Twidale. “That will not be the case this year.”

Many Americans may be listening to advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which warns against travel over the holidays during the pandemic.

AAA Travel predicts nearly 3 million Americans will fly over the holidays.

That’s down almost 60% from a year ago.

About 81 million people will travel by car, about 25% fewer than during the 2019 holiday season.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mosinee man facing charges after discovery of 2 lbs. of meth, $7,000
Jocelyn Van Duyn
AMBER Alert canceled: Missing 10-year-old girl from Walworth found safe
Waves crash ashore along the Bay of Green Bay
Water levels declining on Lake Michigan
Scene photo of Portage County truck crash
Teens accused of stealing, crashing Whiting Wastewater truck
Wisconsin's 2020 Presidential Electors Meeting
Gov. Evers: Wisconsin’s Electoral College votes unanimously for President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris

Latest News

U.S. regulators on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, allowed emergency use of the first rapid coronavirus...
FDA allows use of over-the-counter home test for COVID-19
In this June 2, 2019, file photo, a fresh monarch butterfly rests on a Swedish Ivy plant soon...
Feds to delay seeking legal protection for monarch butterfly
Report: UW System schools are falling behind their peers
President-elect Biden, Dr. Jill Biden to appear on The Late Show Dec. 17
A Texas mother said she wasn't allowed by her autistic son's side during a haircut.
‘Her behavior was inexcusable’: Supercuts apologizes after manager refuses mom at autistic son’s haircut